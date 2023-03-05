Man Killed In Shooting Being Investigated As Homicide In Alexandria: Police

A homicide investigation has been launched in Alexandria after a man was found shot inside an area home, police say.

Officers from the Alexandria Police Department were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3 to the 200 block of South Reynolds Street, where there was a report of a man who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers say that they found a man with trauma to his upper body. They rendered aid until paramedics arrived to rush him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to conduct an autopsy to determine the identity of the victim and to determine he exact cause of the death.

Police say that the homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Det. Michael Whelan at the Alexandria Police Department by calling (703) 746-6228 or by emailing Michael.Whelan@alexandria.gov.

