Man Crushed To Death By Trash Compactor In Spotsylvania (DEVELOPING)

A man was purportedly crushed to death by a trash compactor Thursday, July 7, in Spotsylvania County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports said.

Firefighters and EMS were working to recover the man's body at what appeared to be a trash facility at 5917 Harrison Road in Fredericksburg.

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

