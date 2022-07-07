Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Crushed To Death By Trash Compactor In Spotsylvania (DEVELOPING)

AJ Goldbloom
Spotsylvania County Sheriff Search and Rescue
Spotsylvania County Sheriff Search and Rescue Photo Credit: Spotsylvania County Sheriff Facebook Photo

A man was purportedly crushed to death by a trash compactor Thursday, July 7, in Spotsylvania County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports said. 

Firefighters and EMS were working to recover the man's body at what appeared to be a trash facility at 5917 Harrison Road in Fredericksburg.

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

