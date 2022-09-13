Contact Us
Man Charged For Threatening To Bomb Stafford Elementary School: Police

AJ Goldbloom
James Hash
James Hash Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office

The man who was responsible for sending bomb threats to Conway Elementary School in Stafford County, was arrested, police said.

On September 7, an unknown source threatened the school over the phone, which sent the school into lockdown, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement investigated the threats and were led to 34-year-old James Hash, who was behind the frightening incident, officials reported.

Hash was charged with threats to bomb and attempted act of terrorism, and was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, law enforcement said.

Conway Elementary School students and concerned parents showed their love and support for the Stafford officers who worked to keep them safe. 

