Man Beat Woman, Bit Her Leg During Argument In Prince William County: Police

A man from Triangle is wanted for beating a woman and biting her leg in his home on Wednesday August 3, police said.

Jaharii Underwood, 30, was fighting with a 34-year-old woman in his home just after 1 a.m., in the 19000 block of Fuller Heights Road, when he became physically violent, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Underwood struck the woman as she tried to leave and proceeded to bite her leg, officials reported.

Police said the victim contact police when she left the apartment and reported minor injuries.

Underwood was described as 6'0, 170 pounds, with long black hair twists and brown eyes, authorities said.

Law enforcement said he is wanted for malicious wounding, abduction, and domestic assault and battery.

If you have any information on this incident or Underwood's whereabouts, contact police at 703-792-7000.

