LOCKDOWN: Culpeper School Receives Threats, Area Schools Take Precaution: Police

AJ Goldbloom
Eastern View High School
Eastern View High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

Eastern View High School in Culpeper is in lockdown after receiving threats on Monday, September 19, police said.

Sometime before 1:30 p.m., officials announced that the high school, along with other Culpeper public schools, were locking down, according to the Culpeper Police Department.

Police said they do not believe there is any real threat to the high school or other schools in the area.

Families of Eastern View High School students can meet up at the Sports Complex during this time, authorities said. 

