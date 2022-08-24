Contact Us
Police & Fire

Knife-Wielding Man Apprehended After Grabbing Child In Alexandria: Police (DEVELOPING)

Zak Failla
A man was apprehended after an attempted abduction in Virginia
A man was apprehended after an attempted abduction in Virginia Photo Credit: Facebook/Harford County Sheriff

A potentially scary scene nearly played out in Virginia when a man brandishing a knife attempted to grab hold of a child, police announced.

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Caryn Court in Alexandria at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, where there was a report of a potential abduction, according to authorities.

Officials said that the man - whose name has not been released - displayed a knife and grabbed a child by the hand before the kid broke free from his grasp and the man attempted to flee.

The child was not injured in the incident. No additional information has been released about the suspect.

Responding officers canvassed the area and located the suspect who was arrested without further incident. Charges against him are pending.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released.

