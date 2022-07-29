Juvenile Arrested In Shooting That Killed 18-Year-Old In VA Beach: Police

Police have arrested a juvenile suspect for their involvement in a Virginia Beach shooting.

On June 9 at around 3 p.m., officers found a victim suffering a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of King Charles Court, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Da'Myrian Durel, 18, succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the shooting, authorities said.

The suspect was arrested on July 27 and another juvenile suspect may face charges, as well, according to police.

