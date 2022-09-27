Jewish Baltimore Dad's Accused Killer In Standoff With DC Police (HAPPENING NOW)

The man accused of killing a 25-year-old Jewish dad from Baltimore in August was in a standoff with police the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 27 in Washington DC, authorities said.

Avery Miler — the 27-year-old accused of killing Aryeh Wolf on Aug. 10 — fired shots at police on the 5300 block of Ames Street then fled, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Tuesday was the second day of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

Wolf was shot and killed on the 5100 block of Call Place around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, DC Police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Wolf is survived by his wife, Mindy, and their 7-month-old daughter.

This is a developing story. Check back for details

