Infant Locked Inside Hot Car In Stafford, No-Show Father Sought: Police

Police in Stafford County were looking for the dad of a one-month-old girl who was locked in a hot car over the weekend, they said

Officers found the baby on Sept. 18 near Ferry Road and Randolph Road, with no parents or guardians in sight, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The baby's father, 32-year-old Joseph Carratura, was contacted. He told police he would arrive at the convenience store, where the baby was left alone, shortly after their conversation, officials reported.

Sadly, 45 minutes later, Carratura had still not shown up, police said.

His daughter was handed over to Child Protective Services as law enforcement continues to search for Carratura, authorities said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police at 540-658-4400.

