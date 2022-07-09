Imposter Rideshare Driver Pushed Arlington Woman Out Of Moving Car: Police

A Maryland man was arrested after he posed as a rideshare driver and assaulted his passenger, police said.

At around 3 a.m. on May 15, a witness contacted police after she saw a black SUV speeding and swerving near Wilson Boulevard, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

The witness told police that she saw the passenger door of the vehicle open and a female victim was pushed out of the car and onto the road, authorities said.

Police found the victim and she was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Law enforcement's investigation revealed that the victim had requested a ride, from the 800 block of Florida Avenue to her residence in Arlington, through a rideshare service, police reported.

While the victim waited for her driver to arrive, the suspect approached her, she got into his car, and he drove away, officials said.

Police said they discovered that the suspect was not actually employed as a rideshare driver.

The investigation into this incident led police to 59-year-old Willie Clements of Maryland, as the man who pretended to be the victim's driver before assaulting her, officials said.

Clements was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny, and hit and run, law enforcement said.

He was held at the Arlington County Detention Facility without bond, police said.

