Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Imposter Rideshare Driver Pushed Arlington Woman Out Of Moving Car: Police

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Willie Clements
Willie Clements Photo Credit: Arlington County Police Department

A Maryland man was arrested after he posed as a rideshare driver and assaulted his passenger, police said.

At around 3 a.m. on May 15, a witness contacted police after she saw a black SUV speeding and swerving near Wilson Boulevard, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

The witness told police that she saw the passenger door of the vehicle open and a female victim was pushed out of the car and onto the road, authorities said.

Police found the victim and she was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Law enforcement's investigation revealed that the victim had requested a ride, from the 800 block of Florida Avenue to her residence in Arlington, through a rideshare service, police reported.

While the victim waited for her driver to arrive, the suspect approached her, she got into his car, and he drove away, officials said.

Police said they discovered that the suspect was not actually employed as a rideshare driver.

The investigation into this incident led police to 59-year-old Willie Clements of Maryland, as the man who pretended to be the victim's driver before assaulting her, officials said.

Clements was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny, and hit and run, law enforcement said.

He was held at the Arlington County Detention Facility without bond, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.