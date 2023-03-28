Hours-Long Barricade With Gun-Wielding Woman Leaves Major VA Roadway Closed (UPDATED)

A woman armed with a handgun has held up traffic in Fairfax County for several hours, according to police.

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the 7400 block of Richmond Highway at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, to assist a person in crisis who barricaded herself in a car.

Richmond Highway was closed in both directions while officers attempt to peacefully resolve the situation, according to police.

As of 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the roadway remained closed between Lockhead Boulevard and Boswell Avenue as they continue to work to peacefully resolve the situation amid rush hour traffic during the evening commute.

Officials said that the vehicle is occupied only by the one woman who is in possession of a handgun. No other individuals are involved. Residents and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

No additional information was provided by the department.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.