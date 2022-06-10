Homicide Suspect At Large After Fairfax County Shooting: Police

Fairfax County police are searching for the suspect in a recent fatal shooting, officials said.

At 7 a.m. on Oct. 2, officers responded to the scene in the 5800 block of St. Gregorys Lane, where they found Brandon Wims, 31, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Wims was taken to a local hospital where he later died, officials reported.

Police identified the suspect as Kyjuan Trott, 43, who they believe saw Wims and two others in a car on St. Gregorys Lane, sources said.

Trott allegedly left his silver Nissan Sentra, with Maryland tags labeled "2ET4005", and shot Wims multiple times in his upper body, authorities said.

The other occupants drove Wims to the hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries, police said.

Trott is wanted for second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition, law enforcement said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police at 703-246-7800.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.