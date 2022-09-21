Gun On School Property: Armed Road Rage Suspect At Manassas School: Police

A Woodbridge man was arrested after he brought his firearm onto a Manassas school's property, officials said.

At around 7:10 a.m. on Sept. 20, 38-year-old Terry Hart got into a road rage incident with another driver on Aden Road, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Hart made it clear to the other driver that he was armed, before he pulled into the parking lot of Independence Nontraditional School, police said.

The victim called the police as Hart approached him with his air pistol, authorities reported.

Hart then drove off, while police and a school officials came to the parking lot to investigate the incident, officials said.

No one was harmed during the incident and no shots were ever fired, police said.

Hart was later charged with brandishing a firearm on school grounds, brandishing a firearm, and disorderly conduct, law enforcement said.

He was held on a $5,000 bond and had a pending court date, officials said.

