Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Fredericksburg Police Seek Suspect Who Tried To Rob Subway Rider With Knife

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Subway Incident Suspect
Subway Incident Suspect Photo Credit: Fredericksburg Police Department

Fredericksburg police are trying to identify the man who tried to rob a subway rider while armed, officials said.

On August 29, sometime before 7:30 p.m., the suspect entered the subway at Central Park and showed he had a knife while demanding money from a patron, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

He then fled the scene in a light blue minivan, police reported.

Anyone with information on his identity or this incident should contact police at 540-373-3122.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.