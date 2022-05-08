Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Four Individuals Hurt After Lightening Strikes In Front Of White House

AJ Goldbloom
Scene After Lightening Strike
Scene After Lightening Strike Photo Credit: DC Fire and EMS Twitter Page

Four people were left with life-threatening injuries after they were allegedly struck by lightening in D.C., FOX5 DC reported.

Two women and two men were hurt from a lightening strike in their immediate vicinity near Lafayette Square on August 4, reports said.

Witnesses and bystanders, who were gathered in Lafayette Square for a Ukraine support meeting, said they heard a boom and saw one man receiving chest compressions, FOX5 DC said.

Click here for the full story from FOX5 DC.

