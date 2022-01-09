Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Falls Church Woman Arrested For Three-Vehicle Crash That Killed Pedestrian

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Fairfax County PD
Fairfax County PD Photo Credit: Fairfax County PD

A Falls Church woman was arrested for causing a three-car accident that killed a man, officials said.On August 18, at around 8:30 a.m., 26--year-old Yansi Gonzalez attempted to change lanes, from the left lane on Wilson Boulevard, and hit the side of a Volkswagen Jetta traveling in the same direction, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.The impact of the collision sent the Jetta off the road and into a parking lot, where the car struck and killed 62-year-old Albert Sweat of Maryland, police said.

The Jetta also hit a parked car from the force of Gonzalez's hit, authorities reported.

On August 30, Gonzalez was charged with reckless driving and driving without a license, officials said.

Law enforcement said she was released on a summons and scheduled to appear in court.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.