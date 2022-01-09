Falls Church Woman Arrested For Three-Vehicle Crash That Killed Pedestrian

A Falls Church woman was arrested for causing a three-car accident that killed a man, officials said.On August 18, at around 8:30 a.m., 26--year-old Yansi Gonzalez attempted to change lanes, from the left lane on Wilson Boulevard, and hit the side of a Volkswagen Jetta traveling in the same direction, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.The impact of the collision sent the Jetta off the road and into a parking lot, where the car struck and killed 62-year-old Albert Sweat of Maryland, police said.

The Jetta also hit a parked car from the force of Gonzalez's hit, authorities reported.

On August 30, Gonzalez was charged with reckless driving and driving without a license, officials said.

Law enforcement said she was released on a summons and scheduled to appear in court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.