Fake Active Shooter Reports Target Loudoun County Schools: Police

AJ Goldbloom
Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County High Schools
Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County High Schools Photo Credit: Google Maps

Loudoun County police dealt with a handful of fake, but serious reports of crime on Monday, Sept. 19, officials reported.

During the school day, an individual allegedly called 911 to report an active shooter incident at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office and the Leesburg Police Department both investigated the calls to determine the reports were fake, authorities said.

Police said this crime is called "swatting", which is the false reporting of an active incident to get law enforcement to respond in a big way.

Anyone with information on the swatting incidents should contact police at 703-777-1021.

