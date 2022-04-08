Fairfax Parents Condemn Police For Killing Son During Mental Health Crisis: Report

A pair of parents from Fairfax expressed outraged with police who shot their son in the midst of a mental health crisis, Fox 5 DC reports.

Body-cam footage shows the moment that 26-year-old Jasper Lynch was shot by police called to the scene by his family, who were worried for his safety, in early July, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Pat and Kathy Lynch, Jasper's parents, said their son was not a dangerous person, and wished the responding officers had considered a different course of action that fateful night.

"We believe that the three police officers who answered the second 911 call could have, and should have, handled this far differently," the couple told FOX5. "To respond to [Jasper's] mental health crisis by shooting him at all, let alone multiple times, cannot be justified."

The officers, who went to the Lynch's home in McLean to deescalate the situation, shot Jasper after he moved toward an officer with the bottle and mask, the body-cam footage showed.

The Fairfax County Sheriff's Office requires "Crisis Intervention Team Training," which mandates officers complete 40 hours of education on how to deescalate mental health crises.

