Fairfax County Police Officer In Custody For DUI

A Fairfax County police officer was arrested for driving under the influence, officials said.
Stephen Copp was driving his county vehicle while off-duty, when he was taken into custody for driving under the influence, according to the Fairfax County Police department.
The county vehicle was found with front-end damage, authorities reported.
The 15-year veteran was placed on administrative leave while the police force conducts an internal investigation, law enforcement said.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.