Fairfax County Police Officer In Custody For DUI

AJ Goldbloom
Fairfax County PD
Fairfax County PD

A Fairfax County police officer was arrested for driving under the influence, officials said.

Stephen Copp was driving his county vehicle while off-duty, when he was taken into custody for driving under the influence, according to the Fairfax County Police department.

The county vehicle was found with front-end damage, authorities reported.

The 15-year veteran was placed on administrative leave while the police force conducts an internal investigation, law enforcement said.

