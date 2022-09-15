Early Morning Fairfax Fire Causes Damage To Home Garage: Police

Fairfax fire crews extinguished a house fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, September 15, officials said.At around 2:30 a.m., firefighters arrived at the home in the 8700 block of Oak Leaf Drive and discovered smoke was coming from the garage, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews were able to quickly put out the blaze and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

There was no further information released about the cost of damages or cause of the fire, sources said.

