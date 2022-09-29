Drunk Registered Sex Offender Causes Scene In Stafford County: Police

A man was arrested for drunk driving in Stafford County and causing a major scene, police said.

On Sept. 28 at around 7:45 a.m., officers found a Hyundai Sonata lodged in an embankment at the intersection of Mountain View Road and Kellogg Mill Road, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the Sonata, 57-year-old William Pandolfi, fled the scene and tried to hitch a ride on the back of a nearby garbage truck, authorities said.

When the garbage truck driver told Pandolfi to get lost, police found the suspect walking around the area, officials said.

Pandolfi attempted to hide in a thorny brush, but was eventually taken into custody, police reported.

Police said he was charged with DUI, hit and run and a traffic lane violation, and was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Pandolfi is no stranger to the prison system.

He is a registered sex offender and violently sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in 1998, according to his case information.

In 2018, Pandolfi was accused of threatening and groping a transgender woman at a New Hampshire restaurant, according to Fosters.com.

