Drunk Driver Injures Three Unbelted Kids, Firefighter In Stafford Crash

A drunk driver was arrested for his reckless behavior in Stafford, police said.

Sometime before 11:10 p.m. on August 18, 41-year-old Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya, drunkenly drove his car into the back of a firetruck that was on the scene of an accident, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The driver injured a first responder on the scene, as well as the four passengers in his vehicle, police said.

Three of those passengers were children who were not wearing seat belts, authorities reported.

Those riding in Rodriguez-Montoya's car and the injured firefighter were hospitalized for serious, but non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Rodriguez-Montoya was charged with DUI, reckless driving, DUI maiming, felony child neglect and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, police said.

Law enforcement said he was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

