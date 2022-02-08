Dog Trapped, 10 Displaced After Vacant DC Home Catches Fire: Reports

A two alarm fire in a vacant D.C. home displaced 10 people and left a dog trapped, WTOP reported.

On August 1 at around 9:30 p.m., fire officials responded to the 2200 block of Douglas Street to find a heavy fire engulfing a vacant three-story home, according to initial reports.

Firefighters rescued a caged dog in the back of the house and 10 residents nearby were displaced to ensure their safety from a potential collapse of the burning house, WTOP said.

About 100 crew members tended to the fire to ensure it did not spread and no injuries were reported, WTOP said.

Click here for the full story from WTOP.

