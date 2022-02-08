Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Dog Trapped, 10 Displaced After Vacant DC Home Catches Fire: Reports

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Scene of the Fire
Scene of the Fire Photo Credit: DC Fire and EMS Twitter Page

A two alarm fire in a vacant D.C. home displaced 10 people and left a dog trapped, WTOP reported.

On August 1 at around 9:30 p.m., fire officials responded to the 2200 block of Douglas Street to find a heavy fire engulfing a vacant three-story home, according to initial reports. 

Firefighters rescued a caged dog in the back of the house and 10 residents nearby were displaced to ensure their safety from a potential collapse of the burning house, WTOP said.

About 100 crew members tended to the fire to ensure it did not spread and no injuries were reported, WTOP said.

Click here for the full story from WTOP.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.