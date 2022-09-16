Contact Us
Police & Fire

DEVELOPING: Robber Flees Arlington Bank, Potentially Armed: Police

AJ Goldbloom
Arlington County PD
Arlington County PD Photo Credit: Arlington County Police Department

Arlington police responded to reports of a bank robbery on Friday, September 16, officials said.

At around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a bank in the 2500 block of Wilson Boulevard that was allegedly robbed, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

Officials said the bank robber implied that he was armed, before he ran from the scene, authorities reported.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

