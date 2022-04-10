DC Man Found Guilty Of Murdering Girlfriend, Body Still Missing: Report

The boyfriend of 34-year-old Olga Ooro was found guilty of her 2020 murder in D.C., according to NBC4 Washington.

Ooro went missing around Jul. 16, 2020, from her home in the 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, after a dinner with her 8-year-old son and Darnell Sterling, 57, the website said.

Sterling was arrested a few days later, after police saw surveillance footage showing him pushing a shopping cart with a human-sized object inside. Ooro's body is still missing and the jury in Sterling's trial took less than a day to decide he was guilty of her murder, NBC4 Washington said.

