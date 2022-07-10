Couple Killed In Fairfax Crash Involving Speed, Alcohol: Police

A couple from Prince William County was killed in an early morning crash in Fairfax County on Friday, Oct. 7, police said.

At around 4 a.m., 51-year-old Lori Byars, the driver of a Mercedes, and 59-year-old David Turch, the passenger, were heading east on Leesburg Pike, when their car veered off the road, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The car slammed into a light pole and then hit a traffic sign, before coming to a complete stop, officials reported.

When officers arrived at the scene, both Byars and Turch were pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police reported that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

