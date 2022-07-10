Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Couple Killed In Fairfax Crash Involving Speed, Alcohol: Police

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Byars and Turch
Byars and Turch Photo Credit: David Turch's Facebook Page

A couple from Prince William County was killed in an early morning crash in Fairfax County on Friday, Oct. 7, police said.

At around 4 a.m., 51-year-old Lori Byars, the driver of a Mercedes, and 59-year-old David Turch, the passenger, were heading east on Leesburg Pike, when their car veered off the road, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The car slammed into a light pole and then hit a traffic sign, before coming to a complete stop, officials reported.

When officers arrived at the scene, both Byars and Turch were pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police reported that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.