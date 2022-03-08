Capitol Police Bust Wanted Teen Serial Carjackers For Stolen Mercedes In DC

Two men were arrested in D.C. after a series of carjackings, police said.

Mekhi Staton, 19, and George Turrentine, 18 were spotted at around 5 p.m. on August 2, driving on Independence Avenue in a stolen Mercedes C-Class, and officers believed they were armed, according to the U.S. Capitol Police.

As officers chased the Mercedes, the suspects ran through two stop signs and red lights, went the wrong way down a one-way street, and eventually crashed into parked cars nearby, officials reported.

Law enforcement said they recovered a nine millimeter "ghost gun", capable of holding 31 rounds, that they saw near the driver.

Staton was arrested and faces charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, fleeing a law enforcement officer, carrying a pistol without a license, and other related offenses, police said.

The passenger, Turrentine, faces a charge for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, authorities reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.