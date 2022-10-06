Bristow Man Dealt Rape, Sex Crime Charges For Assault: Police

A 50-year-old Bristow man was arrested in multiple charges relating to sexual assault, police said.

Between December 2012 and October 2019, Kevin Rice sexually assaulted the victim multiple times, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The victim recently reported the incidents to police and Rice was then arrested, authorities said.

He was charged with five counts of rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, one count of aggravated sexual battery, and other related offenses, law enforcement said.

Rice had a pending court date and was held without bond, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.