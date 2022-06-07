Ashburn Tech Manager Strangled, Abducted Acquaintance: Police

A tech manager for a South African TV company in Virginia strangled and held a female acquaintance against her will at a local hotel this week, police said.

Rene Tshikuna, 50, quickly grew violent in an argument with a 36-year-old woman at the Woodspring Suites in Manassas on July 5, Prince William County Police Department reported.

During the incident, Tshikuna hit the woman and physically prevented her from leaving the room. He kicked her and grabbed her neck before letting her leave the scene, police said.

Police arrived at the Woodspring Suites at around 11 p.m., and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Tshikuna was arrested for abduction, strangulation, and assault and battery. He is being held without bond with a pending court date.

Tshikuna’s LinkedIn page indicates he works for a South African multimedia company as a technical manager.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.