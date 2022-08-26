Armed Robbery Trio From Virginia Beach In Police Custody

A group of three men were arrested for robbing a victim while armed, Virginia Beach police said.

At around 7 p.m. on August 24, officers responded to the scene in the 3600 block of Chase Court, where a victim was robbed while sitting in their vehicle, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The three armed suspects approached the individual's car, which was parked in their driveway, and proceeded to assault the victim and steal property, authorities reported.

The trio fled the scene, but police were able to locate their vehicle shortly after, law enforcement said.

Lashun Bradshaw, 20, Kareem Best, 21, and Javon Almeyda, 23, were all charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony, police reported.

