Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Armed Robbery Trio From Virginia Beach In Police Custody

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Lashun Bradshaw, Kareem Best, and Javon Almeyda
Lashun Bradshaw, Kareem Best, and Javon Almeyda Photo Credit: Virginia Beach Police Department

A group of three men were arrested for robbing a victim while armed, Virginia Beach police said.

At around 7 p.m. on August 24, officers responded to the scene in the 3600 block of Chase Court, where a victim was robbed while sitting in their vehicle, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The three armed suspects approached the individual's car, which was parked in their driveway, and proceeded to assault the victim and steal property, authorities reported.

The trio fled the scene, but police were able to locate their vehicle shortly after, law enforcement said.

Lashun Bradshaw, 20, Kareem Best, 21, and Javon Almeyda, 23, were all charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony, police reported.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.