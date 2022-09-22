Armed Robbers Stole From Fairfax Jewelry Store In Broad Daylight: Police

Fairfax County police are searching for two men who robbed a local jewelry store, officials said.

On Sept. 20, one suspect entered Sonia’s Jewelers & Boutique Inc., located at 6681 Backlick Road, at around noon, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The man pretended to shop for jewelry, before pulling out a gun and demanding the employees let his accomplice into the store, police reported.

Once the second suspect was inside the store, both men used hammers to smash jewelry cases and then drove away in a stolen black Lexus, authorities said.

There was no information given about what the suspects stole from the store.

One of the suspects was described as a thin, 5'11 black man, with a beard, who was wearing a white robe during the incident. The other suspect was described as a 6'0 black man, who was wearing a red sweatshirt, police said.

Detectives are working to figure out whether this incident is related to the Sept. 8 robbery of a Tysons Corner jewelry store, they said.

Anyone with information on either robberies should contact police at 703-246-7800.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.