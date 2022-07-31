Angry Virginia Dad Drove 300 Miles To Kill Man Who Dated Daughter: Authorities

An angry Virginia dad drove nearly 300 miles to North Carolina to confront a man dating his daughter, who he shot and killed, authorities said.

James Patrick McAlee, 46, of Alexandria, drove to a mobile park home in Onslow County to confront 27-year-old Jared Musgrove about a relationship with his daughter around 3:20 a.m. on July 5, the county sheriff's office said.

McAlee got a gun from his car and shot Musgrove, who was taken to the Naval Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

McAlee was tracked down by the U.S. Marshal’s Service and Detective J. Carter of Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with an open count of murder and transported to the Onslow County Detention Center under no bond.

A GoFundMe page launched for Musgrove's funeral service had raised more than $3,900 as of Sunday, July 31.

"This news saddens us especially because he called and told us only 2 hours before this all happened, that they were on their way, but we never could imagine this was going to be the outcome," Musgrove's family writes.

"We really need your help with the unexpected funeral costs."

