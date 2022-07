Police are working to locate a 14-year-old girl that has been missing since early Monday, July 11.

Daniela Pavon-Albright was last seen around 3:30 a.m. wearing a black sweatshirt with an orange ‘V’ on it and black shorts, Fairfax City Police said.

She is described as 5’11 and 110 pounds, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-385-7924.

