Abducted NY Woman Killed In Shootout With VA State Police On 34th Birthday

An abduction in upstate New York ended in tragedy several states away when a woman was taken by the father of her child on her 34th birthday and killed in a shootout with state police in Virginia hours later.

Tatiana David, of Ithaca, NY, was reportedly abducted by Richmond resident Michael C. Davis, 34, shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, when he forced her into a white SUV, prompting New York State Police investigators to issue a statewide alert.

More than 12 hours later, shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, police say that Davis’ vehicle was spotted on I-495 entering Virginia with an improper registration and the wrong license plates displayed, prompting state police troopers to attempt an unsuccessful traffic stop in Fairfax County.

Officials said that Davis sped away before striking a guardrail and continuing south onto I-95, where he lost control in Prince William County and crashed into the woods along the roadway.

As troopers began to converge on the SUV, Davis started shooting at them, police said, to which they returned fire, striking both Davis and David who each "sustained injuries."

Davis was airlifted to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment of serious life-threatening injuries, and was listed in critical condition on Thursday, April 6.

David was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. It was her 34th birthday.

No state police trooper was injured. Those involved have ben placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. A firearm was also recovered from the SUV.

The fatal incident is under investigation by Virginia State Police. David's body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

