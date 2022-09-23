ABANDONDED: Two Children Left At Stranger's Home, Herndon Police Seek Mother

Two kids were dropped off at a stranger's home by their mother, who has not returned, Herndon officials said.

On Sept. 22 at around 3 p.m., the mother, who went by "Alejandra", left two young children at a stranger's house in the 1200 block of Elden Street, according to the Herndon Police Department.

"Alejandra" told the stranger that she would return to pick up her kids at around 11 p.m. that night, but never went back for them, officials said.

She was described as a woman in her 30's, between 5'5 and 5'8, and weighing between 200 and 250 pounds, police reported.

The mother was last seen wearing an orange shirt, camouflage pants, and flip flops, authorities said.

When "Alejandra" left her kids at the home, she was seen getting into a silver, four-door pickup truck with an unknown man inside, law enforcement said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 703-435-6846.

