22-Year-Old Shot Dead In DC, Police Offer 25K Reward For Information

D.C. police are investigating a recent homicide of a 22-year-old, officials said.

On Oct. 2, Antonio Waller was shot in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, at around noon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officials said Waller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone with information on the suspect, or suspects, that would lead to their arrest, authorities said.

Anyone with information should call 202-727-9099.

