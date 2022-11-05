19-Year-Old Found Shot To Death In Southwest DC: Police

A 19-year-old from Washington DC has died from a fatal shooting in the Southwest quadrant of the city, authorities said.

Deonte Pittman, of Southeast, DC, was shot and killed in the Unit Block of Galveston Street, Southwest, just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, Metropolitan Police said.

Responding officers also learned of a second shooting victim in the Unit Block of Forrester Street, Southwest. That victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, according to police.

Officials are now offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone with information relevant to the investigation. People can contact police at 202-727-9099 to provide information. Anonymous tips can be sent to the department’s tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

