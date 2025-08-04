Philly Boy Found Dead Under Virginia Bridge In 1972 ID’d — Mom, Boyfriend Suspected Killers

Fairfax County Police announced Monday, Aug. 4, that the child, long known only as “John Doe,” is Carl Matthew Bryant, a Philadelphia boy who vanished while traveling to Virginia with his mother and her boyfriend.

Detectives made the identification using advanced DNA testing, forensic-grade genome sequencing, and a relentless genealogical investigation that led them from Northern Virginia to Philadelphia.

“Detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau Cold Case Squad have solved the mystery of a child found deceased in 1972 in Massey Creek, under the Old Colchester Bridge in Lorton,” police said.

“The child has been identified as Carl Matthew Bryant.”

Carl’s mother, Vera Bryant, and her boyfriend, James Hedgepeth — both now deceased — are believed to be involved in Carl’s murder, police said. Detectives also believe Carl’s infant brother, James Bryant, was killed around the same time.

His remains have never been found.

On June 13, 1972, the body of a young boy was discovered in Massey Creek beneath the Old Colchester Road Bridge in Lorton. An autopsy revealed blunt force trauma. The death was ruled a homicide.

With no name, no leads, and no family to come forward, a local church group named the child “Charles Lee Charlet” and arranged for his burial at Coleman Cemetery in Alexandria.

The case went cold for five decades.

Years later, in 2003, a computer-generated sketch was created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), but no leads panned out.

In 2004, hair evidence was sent to the FBI. Mitochondrial DNA was extracted but found no matches in the national database. Two potential identities were ruled out in 2016.

Then came a breakthrough: Detectives teamed up with Astrea Forensics and Innovative Forensic Investigations, using a few millimeters of hair to build a full DNA profile.

Genealogical research traced the boy’s relatives to Philadelphia. With help from Philadelphia Police, detectives learned about Vera Bryant — a woman who had died in 1980 and was believed to have had two sons: Carl and James.

“Bryant died in 1980, and a family member said she had two sons, Carl and James, and planned to travel from Philadelphia to Virginia in 1972,” police said.

Vera’s body was exhumed. DNA analysis confirmed the maternal match.

“On July 1, John Doe was confirmed to be Carl Matthew Bryant, born May 26, 1968.”

Detectives now believe the fatal trip from Philadelphia to Virginia in 1972 ended with the murder of Carl and the likely murder of his infant brother.

“Detectives believe that Vera Bryant and her boyfriend James Hedgepeth, both now deceased, were involved in the murder of Carl,” police said.

“Detectives also suspect that Carl’s infant brother, James Bryant, was killed around the same time.”

Police say the events are believed to have occurred somewhere between Philadelphia and Middlesex County, VA.

“The whereabouts of James Bryant (6 months old) are unknown, and he is presumed dead,” according to investigators.

“Detectives believe James’ body could have been discarded somewhere along this route.”

Hedgepeth had a prior murder conviction and a history of violent crime, investigators noted.

Detectives are still asking the public for help — especially any law enforcement agency that may have discovered or documented unidentified infant remains in Virginia or the Philadelphia area during the 1970s.

“If you remember this family, or if any law enforcement agency has recovered or documented unidentified infant remains from the 1970s, especially in Virginia or the Philadelphia area, please call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2,” the department said.

Police credited the case breakthrough to the collaboration of multiple agencies and groups, including:

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC);

Astrea Forensics;

Innovative Forensic Investigations;

Philadelphia Police Department;

George Mason University;

FBI;

Coleman Cemetery, Alexandria;

Greenmount Cemetery, Philadelphia;

The Bryant Family.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.