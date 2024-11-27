One Airlifted Following Fiery Crash Involving Stolen Maryland Vehicle, Injured Trooper: VSP

The pursuit began around 11:19 p.m. on Nov. 25, when Alexandria Police attempted to stop a Hyundai Elantra stolen out of Prince George’s County.

The driver refused to stop, leading officers on a chase through Van Dorn Street, Telegraph Road, Route 236, and Route 1.

Virginia State Police joined the pursuit at Van Dorn and Vine Streets, officials say. During the chase, the driver of the stolen Elantra struck a state trooper’s vehicle, forcing it off the road and into the power pole.

The Elantra then ping-ponged into a Chevy Electric pick-up truck and a Toyota Corolla.

The impact downed live wires across Route 1, but the trooper, despite injuries, assisted with first aid at the crash scene before heading to the hospital.

The suspect vehicle continued, running a red light at Route 1 and Fort Hunt Road and colliding with a Chevy Silverado electric pickup and a Toyota Corolla before bursting into flames.

According to police one of Elantra occupants was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital, while three others were transported by ambulance.

The driver of the Corolla was uninjured and the trooper involved in the collision with the power pole was treated for minor injuries and has since been released.

A stolen gun was found in the Elantra, police say. Charges are pending.

The investigation remains ongoing.

