Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
News

Young Shark Pinged Near Chesapeake Bay

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Martha the white shark Martha the white shark
Martha the white shark Photo Credit: OCEARCH/Chris Ross
Martha's ping Martha's ping
Martha's ping Photo Credit: OCEARCH

A young shark named Martha was pinged just outside of the Chesapeake Bay last week.

The white shark, who measures seven feet and weighs 182 pounds, is being tracked by a nonprofit organization that monitors and tracks sharks called OCEARCH.

Her dorsal fin surfaced long enough that it was detected by a satellite around 7:15 on Thursday, May 26 off the coast of Norfolk, OCEARCH's shark tracker shows.

Martha was the fourth white shark tagged by OCEARCH's expedition to Martha's Vineyard in 2020.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.