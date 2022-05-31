Young Shark Pinged Near Chesapeake Bay

A young shark named Martha was pinged just outside of the Chesapeake Bay last week.

The white shark, who measures seven feet and weighs 182 pounds, is being tracked by a nonprofit organization that monitors and tracks sharks called OCEARCH.

Her dorsal fin surfaced long enough that it was detected by a satellite around 7:15 on Thursday, May 26 off the coast of Norfolk, OCEARCH's shark tracker shows.

Martha was the fourth white shark tagged by OCEARCH's expedition to Martha's Vineyard in 2020.

