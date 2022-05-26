'You Are Not American': DC Man Sentenced For Racially-Charged Attack On Chinese Family

A man from Washington DC pleaded guilty to assaulting an Asian family in the Northwest quadrant of the city, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said.

Patrick Trebat, 39, was sentenced to 210 days in jail for an assault that happened in the 3700 block of Fulton Street, Northwest around 9:30 p.m. on August 7, 2021, the office reports.

A family of three - including a father, mother and son - were walking near the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue NW and Fulton Street NW when Trebat started shouting profanities at them. These included, "You are not American,” and “Go back to your country," the office reports.

The family, who appeared to be from another country and speaking a Chinese dialect, tried getting away from Trebat but he ran up behind them and started attacking them.

Trebat punched the old man in the back of the head, sending him to the ground, and then pushed the woman to the ground as well.

The couple's son tried to stop the attack, but Trebat punched him in the face. When police arrived, the family identified Trebat as their attacker and he was arrested.

The attack led the man to suffer a broken wrist and the woman had to undergo medical evaluation. Meanwhile, the son suffered a fractured finger, the office reports.

Trebat was facing multiple charges including three counts of simple assault, including one with a hate-bias enhancement, the office reports.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.