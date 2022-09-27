Virginia's Best Public, Private High Schools Ranked By Website

Niche.com has released its annual rankings of the best schools in America.

Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide.

Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities, and more. Click here for more on methodology.

Here are the 10 best public high schools in Virginia, according to Niche.com.

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, Fairfax County Public Schools

Maggie Walker Governor's School, Richmond

McLean High School, Fairfax County Public Schools

Langley High School, Fairfax County Public Schools

Chantilly High School, Fairfax County Public Schools

Oakton High School, Fairfax County Public Schools

W. T. Woodson High School, Fairfax County Public Schools

Briar Woods High School, Loudoun County Public Schools

Riverside High School, Loudoun County Public Schools

James Madison High School, Fairfax County Public Schools

Here are the 10 best private schools in Virginia, according to Niche.com.

BASIS Independent McLean

The Madeira School

The Potomac School

Episcopal High School

Woodberry Forest School

Flint Hill School

Norfolk Academy

St. Stephen's and St. Agnes School

St. Christopher's School

Pinnacle Academy

The 2023 Best Schools rankings include 2,906 newly ranked public schools, 1,018 newly ranked private schools, and 547 newly ranked school districts.

Click here for the full list of best public schools and here for the full list of best private schools from Niche.com.

