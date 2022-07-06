Virginia Woman Wins $50K Playing Maryland Lottery

A stop-off at a Maryland grocery store recently made a northern Virginia woman and her family $50,000 richer.

Marissa Carta traveled to the Old Line State recently to watch a family member's graduation. As she and her husband prepared to return to their Fredericksburg home, they made a fateful trip to a Randallstown Food Lion, she told the Maryland Lottery. That's where she bought a Money Explosion scratch-off lottery ticket.

“When I get one at home, it’s usually a $20 ticket,” said the 40-year-old wife and mother. “The $20 games have pretty big prizes.”

The tickets at home, however, haven't paid out like this one did. She won $50,000. She couldn't believe it, and she passed the golden ticket to her husband to make sure her eyes weren't playing tricks on her.

But while most of us dream of paying off debts or maybe going on a shopping spree with our imaginary lottery winnings, Carta plans to use the money to help out someone in need.

“A close family member has been out of work for a while,” she said. “What a blessing this is, to be able to help him through the tough times.”

This is a big win, but the $1 million top prize is still out there, the Maryland Lottery said. There are two other $50,000 jackpots and 46 $10,000 tickets also still in circulation.

