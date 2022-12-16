Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Orders TikTok Ban In State Government

Some popular social media apps - including TikTok - are being banned in state government offices in Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced.

Youngkin issued an Executive Order on Friday, Dec. 16 that will ban the use of certain Chinese-owned mobile phone applications and websites on state government technology, according to officials.

The ban includes TikTok, WeChat, “and any other applications developed by ByteDance Limited or Tencent Holdings Limited on state government devices and wireless networks. It also requires businesses that contract with the state government to also prohibit the use of those applications on state-owned devices or IT infrastructure.

Virginia becomes the latest state to begin banning the use of TikTok and other Chinese-owned applications and platforms.

Youngkin cited the Chinese Communist Party potentially siphoning data and information from users as a reason to ban the apps as a precaution.

“TikTok and WeChat data are a channel to the Chinese Communist Party, and their continued presence represents a threat to national security, the intelligence community, and the personal privacy of every single American,” the governor announced.

“We are taking this step today to secure state government devices and wireless networks from the threat of infiltration and ensure that we safeguard the data and cybersecurity of state government.”

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears added that “All Americans must be vigilant to stop infiltration by the CCP and all hostile governments and entities who wish the United States harm.”

The ban on TikTok and other Chinese-owned platforms began on Dec. 16. All Executive Branch agencies must send written confirmation and report compliance to state officials no later than Jan. 15, 2023.

“Not only does TikTok pose a threat to national security and consumer privacy, but studies have shown that it negatively impacts the mental health of our youth,” Attorney General Jason Miyares added. “In March, I joined a bipartisan coalition of 43 other attorneys general to investigate TikTok’s physical and mental impact on children.

“As this investigation continues, I am glad that Governor Youngkin is addressing the serious security risks TikTok poses for the Commonwealth.”

The complete executive order can be found here.

