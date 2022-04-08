Virginia Cookie Monsters Rejoice: August 4 Is Nat'l Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Chocolate chip cookies have been a delicious classic since the late 1930's.

So, for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, consider going to Arlington, for the state's best chocolate chip cookies, according to Tastingtable.com.

Livin' The Pie Life provides locals with a variety of fresh desserts, but their cookies are known for a crisp edge and gooey center, the site said.

The bakery cooks their treats from scratch each morning and uses a combination of dark and semi-sweet chocolate chips, Tastingtable.com said.

The storefront is located at 2166 North Glebe Road.

Click here for Tastytable.com's full list of the country's best chocolate chip cookies.

