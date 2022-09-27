These Are The Best School Districts In Virginia, Website Says

School districts are part of our education system made to help support your children and develop a strong community. The best ones have not only awesome academic results but great teachers, staff, facilities, resources and so much more.

These are the top twenty 2023 Best School Districts in Virginia, according to Niche's list that was released Tuesday, Sept. 27(scroll for a link to the complete list):

Falls Church City Public Schools

Arlington Public Schools

York County School Division

West Point Public Schools

Loudoun County Public Schools

Fairfax County Public Schools

Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

Wises County Public Schools

Montgomery County Public Schools

Albemarle County Public Schools

Goochland County Public Schools

Charlottesville City Schools

Chesapeake Public Schools

Roanoke County Public Schools

Charlotte County Public Schools

Prince William County Public Schools

Louisa County Public Schools

Highland County Public Schools

Stafford County Public Schools

Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities, and more. Click here for more on methodology.

Click here for the complete rankings of Virginia's top school districts.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.