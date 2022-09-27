These Are The Best School Districts In Virginia, Website Says

School districts are part of our education system made to help support your children and develop a strong community. The best ones have not only awesome academic results but great teachers, staff, facilities, resources and so much more.
These are the top twenty 2023 Best School Districts in Virginia, according to Niche's list that was released Tuesday, Sept. 27(scroll for a link to the complete list):
- Falls Church City Public Schools
- Arlington Public Schools
- York County School Division
- West Point Public Schools
- Loudoun County Public Schools
- Fairfax County Public Schools
- Virginia Beach City Public Schools
- Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools
- Wises County Public Schools
- Montgomery County Public Schools
- Albemarle County Public Schools
- Goochland County Public Schools
- Charlottesville City Schools
- Chesapeake Public Schools
- Roanoke County Public Schools
- Charlotte County Public Schools
- Prince William County Public Schools
- Louisa County Public Schools
- Highland County Public Schools
- Stafford County Public Schools
Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities, and more. Click here for more on methodology.
Click here for the complete rankings of Virginia's top school districts.
