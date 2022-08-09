Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Breaking News: ‘Stolen Valor’: Former NJ EMT Who Fabricated 9/11 Involvement Smoked Out On Social Media
News

Support Surges For Fairfax County Teacher Who Had $95K Stolen By Hackers

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Kerry Shipley
Kerry Shipley Photo Credit: Kerry Shipley's GoFundMe Page

Kerry Shipley had $95,000 stolen from her in an instant. 

In July, hackers took control of the Fairfax County teacher's personal computer and emptied her bank accounts, a friend wrote on a GoFundMe page.

This money was Shipley's life savings.

Shipley's friend started the fundraising page to not only help Shipley afford bills and living expenses, but to also retire within eight years as planned.

"Our teachers serve our community and enrich the lives of our children. This teacher has given so much of herself to her community, and sadly she now financially has nothing to show for it."

The GoFundMe page, which had raised over $3,400 of their $50,000 goal, was made to assist with paying an attorney, as Shipley's bank will not take responsibility for the incident, the page said.

Click here to donate to Kerry Shipley.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.