Support Surges For Fairfax County Teacher Who Had $95K Stolen By Hackers

Kerry Shipley had $95,000 stolen from her in an instant.

In July, hackers took control of the Fairfax County teacher's personal computer and emptied her bank accounts, a friend wrote on a GoFundMe page.

This money was Shipley's life savings.

Shipley's friend started the fundraising page to not only help Shipley afford bills and living expenses, but to also retire within eight years as planned.

"Our teachers serve our community and enrich the lives of our children. This teacher has given so much of herself to her community, and sadly she now financially has nothing to show for it."

The GoFundMe page, which had raised over $3,400 of their $50,000 goal, was made to assist with paying an attorney, as Shipley's bank will not take responsibility for the incident, the page said.

