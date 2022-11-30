Small Plane Skids Off Runway At Newport News/Williamsburg Airport; No Injuries Reported

No injuries were reported in Virginia when a small plane skidded off the runway at the Newport News /Williamsburg Airport, according to authorities.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, state police and the Newport News International Fire Authority were on the scene to investigate when a pilot tried to land a small jet on Runway 25 when it skidded past the end due to a reportedly blown tire.

None of the three occupants of the plane were injured, nor was anyone on the ground. The damage from the crash was reportedly minimal.

The crash comes days after a pilot crashed into an electrical tower in Montgomery County, Maryland, and was left suspended with his passenger for hours until first responders could secure the aircraft and make a daring - and successful - rescue.

Officials say the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.