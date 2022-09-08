Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice
Seasoned Weatherman, Former Fairfax Resident To Compete On 'Dancing With The Stars'

AJ Goldbloom
Sam Champion
Sam Champion Photo Credit: Sam Champion's Facebook Page, Pixabay/Vitan

Will weather anchor Sam Champion be crowned champion of 'Dancing with the Stars'?

The former Fairfax County is set to be a contestant on the upcoming season of the popular show, People Magazine announced.

Champion grew up in Virginia and graduated from Fairfax High School in 1979, according to the Washington Post. 

He has worked on-air in New York for over 25 years, but will be taking a break from weather in order to hit the dance floor with his professional counterpart, Cheryl Burke, sources said.

Click here to read about all of the contestants on the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars.

Click here to read more about Sam Champion.

