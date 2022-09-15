Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Pharrell Williams To Lead 'Mighty Dream' Diversity Event In Virginia: Reports

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams Photo Credit: Pharrell Williams' Instagram Page

Music mogul Pharrell Williams will be returning to Norfolk for another event focused on diversity in business, WAVY.com said.

The event, titled "Mighty Dream" will last three days and will unite individuals who are striving to promote equity and inclusion in their business practices, the website said. 

In 2021, Williams hosted "Elephant in the Room", a forum to make Norfolk a better place, after his cousin, Donovon Lynch, was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officers, sources said.

Click here for more from WAVY.com.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.