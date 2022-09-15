Pharrell Williams To Lead 'Mighty Dream' Diversity Event In Virginia: Reports

Music mogul Pharrell Williams will be returning to Norfolk for another event focused on diversity in business, WAVY.com said.

The event, titled "Mighty Dream" will last three days and will unite individuals who are striving to promote equity and inclusion in their business practices, the website said.

In 2021, Williams hosted "Elephant in the Room", a forum to make Norfolk a better place, after his cousin, Donovon Lynch, was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officers, sources said.

Click here for more from WAVY.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.